Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 14:53 Hits: 6

The rules of a football game are clear, but many don’t know game-day food safety rules. Help your guests stay healthy by tackling offensive bacteria that could be in possession of your food. Be ready to intercept foodborne illness and protect the serving line with a defense of food safety tips.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/01/21/cold-1-hot-2-dont-let-bacteria-score-touchdown-super-bowl-sunday