NASS Builds Its Future on 150-Year Foundation of Agricultural Statistics

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 18:51 Hits: 6

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is well known for being the gold standard for U.S. agricultural data that can help you in your work. We are proud of our reputation for providing useful, accurate data in service to U.S. agriculture for more than 150 years. When extension agents or farm associations write grants to advance agricultural research, they turn to NASS data. When farmers and ranchers want to compare their operation to others or gather unbiased information for marketing decisions, they can turn to NASS data. And when local governments and ag associations are looking to tout the importance of agriculture in their county or state, they turn to NASS data.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/01/21/nass-builds-its-future-150-year-foundation-agricultural-statistics