Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 15:54 Hits: 3

Following an announcement by China’s national health body that a new virus first identified there, can be transmitted from person to person, the World Health Organization (WHO) is to hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide if it should be declared a global health emergency.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055661