Springfield Smoked Fish Expands their Recall of Smoked Salmon Because of Possible Health Risk

Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020

Springfield Smoked Fish of Springfield, MA is expanding their voluntary recall of smoked fish products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

