Springfield Smoked Fish Recalls Smoked Salmon Because Of Possible Health Risk

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 18:05 Hits: 1

Springfield Smoked Fish of Springfield, Ma.is recalling its 1lb. packages Prescliced Nova Salmon because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/springfield-smoked-fish-recalls-smoked-salmon-because-possible-health-risk