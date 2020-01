Articles

The Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) drew to a close with ministers approving the establishment of an International Digital Council for Food and Agriculture designed by FAO, and issuing a final communiqué pledging to make trade help smallholders access larger value chains.

