Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

Trade is in many ways at the heart of the world’s pledge to eradicate hunger, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said today at a high-level panel at the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture exploring the theme of “harnessing trade for achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2”.

