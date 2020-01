Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 19:18 Hits: 4

BrightFarms is initiating a voluntary recall of packaged produce sold in Giant Food stores due to the potential presence of metal as a result of construction at its Elkwood, Virginia (Culpeper County) greenhouse farm.

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/brightfarms-announces-voluntary-regional-recall-produce-due-potential-presence-metal-pieces