Palmer Candy Company Announces Voluntary Recall of Sea Salt Caramel Hearts

Palmer Candy Company (www.palmercandy.com), announced today a limited recall of Sea Salt Caramel Hearts that were only sold at Bomgaards Supply Inc. Store in the Midwest States. The voluntary recall, in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to abundance of caution of a possible peanut allergen contamination. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

