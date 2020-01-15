35 with E. coli in the US and Canada – Fresh Express left holding the bag

Articles

Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits were the likely source of this outbreak – romaine lettuce from common supplier not definite.

A total of 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 were reported from five states in the United States – North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois and Georgia. Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 5, 2019, to November 16, 2019. Ill people ranged in age from 21 to 91, with a median age of 33. Among ill people, 60% were female. Four of ten ill people were hospitalized, including one person who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths were reported.

In Canada, as of December 18, 2019, there are 25 cases of E. coli O157 illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: Manitoba (1), Ontario (11), Quebec (3), New Brunswick (4), Nova Scotia (4), Prince Edward Island (1), and Newfoundland and Labrador (1). Individuals became sick between November 5 and November 23, 2019. Seven individuals have been hospitalized, including one person who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 3 and 73 years of age. The majority of cases (68%) are female.

Information collected during the investigation indicated that Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits were the likely source of this outbreak.

Romaine lettuce was one of the ingredients in the salad kit, but the investigation was not able to determine if romaine lettuce was the contaminated ingredient in the salad kit. According to the FDA, This outbreak, a Washington state outbreak potentially linked to leafy greens, and a larger multi-state outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas, CA growing region with cases in the U.S. and Canada, all shared a common romaine lettuce supplier with ranches in Salinas, CA. Although this grower was determined to be a common supplier for all three outbreaks based on available supply chain information, the romaine lettuce from this grower does not explain all the illnesses seen in the three outbreaks.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/35-with-e-coli-in-the-us-and-canada-fresh-express-left-holding-the-bag/