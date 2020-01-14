Rediscovering Cover Crops and the Power of ‘Green Manure’

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 14:50 Hits: 2

Farmers throughout history have taken advantage of off-season plant growth to enhance their next year’s crops. These plants, called cover crops, are beneficial in many ways, including protection against weed infestation and soil erosion, as well as feed for farm animals. Some farmers use cover crops in no-till farming systems. However, when cover crops are incorporated into the soil, they become a fertility-enhancing mulch – what some call “green manure.”

