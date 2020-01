Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 16:58 Hits: 2

Authors: GM Watch

One-third of gene knockouts via CRISPR are not knockouts at all – and there are serious implications for gene-edited food plants. Report: Claire Robinson

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19280-researchers-assumed-that-crispr-mediated-disruption-of-genes-was-turning-them-off-but-they-were-wrong