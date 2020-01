Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 22:12 Hits: 1

With not much advance notice to prepare, the Beverly Hilton's executive chef, Matthew Morgan, is offering a meatless menu for the attendees of the Golden Globes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/05/793827606/chef-takes-last-minute-order-a-vegan-golden-globes-dinner?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food