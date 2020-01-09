Family Farms Flourish in Sweet Grown Alabama

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 18:52 Hits: 2

Families are the cornerstone of agriculture in Alabama (PDF, 947 KB) where 97% of farms counted in the recent 2017 Census of Agriculture are family owned. Although the number of farms in Alabama decreased 6% from 2012, the average size of farms increased 3%, mirroring a trend seen in states across the nation. With 73% of farms connected to the Internet, Alabama farms and ranches continue to reach others across the globe.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/01/09/family-farms-flourish-sweet-grown-alabama