Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 15:40 Hits: 4

As you step onto Bebb Farms in rural Labette County, Kan., you see tractors, combines, sprayers, grain bins, and semis. All necessary equipment on a Kansas farm, but perhaps the most important equipment you don’t see is the Internet.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/01/08/farming-21st-century-requires-being-connected