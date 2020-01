Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 19:27 Hits: 3

Purely Elizabeth is initiating a voluntary recall of their Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic granola due to a mislabeling error that has resulted in an undeclared allergen (walnuts) being present.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/purely-elizabeth-recalls-pouches-chocolate-sea-salt-probiotic-granola-recall-due-mislabeling-error