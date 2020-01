Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 11:29 Hits: 4

A Utah man owns what he calls "the world's oldest hamburger." KUTV in Heber City recently checked in with David Whipple to see how his burger, which he keeps in a Big Mac tin, is holding.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/06/793895436/20-year-old-mcdonalds-hamburger-is-standing-up-against-time?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food