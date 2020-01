Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 02:26 Hits: 3

Ducktrap River of Maine of Belfast, Maine is announcing a voluntary recall of Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce identified with sell by date Jul 29, 2020 because these products contain undeclared milk due to an incorrect label.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ducktrap-river-maine-recalls-one-lot-herring-center-cuts-wine-sauce-due-undeclared-dairy-product