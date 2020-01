Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 18:52 Hits: 3

Cargill is voluntarily recalling 39 one-pound bags of product incorrectly packaged as Wilbur Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews. Sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Penn., the bags are being recalled out of an abundance of caution because of a wheat allergen presence. Wilbur Dark

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/cargill-voluntarily-recalls-39-one-pound-bags-product-packaged-wilbur-dark-chocolate-covered-cashews