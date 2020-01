Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 19:07 Hits: 5

FiveStar Gourmet Foods takes issues of food safety seriously and in an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling two fresh produce snack products, MiniMeal2Go-ProteinPack 8.25oz and MiniMeal2Go- AvocadoToast 6.75oz. due to the notification from Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that Almark Foods m

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fivestar-gourmet-foods-voluntary-recalls-fresh-snack-products-due-possible-health-risk