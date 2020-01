Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020

Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA 01950 is recalling twenty six cases of product Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 , because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reac

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/diannes-fine-desserts-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-peanut-allergen-product-sienna-turtle-brownie