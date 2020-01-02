Egg Listeria recalls drag on after 7 sickened with 1 death

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 01:13 Hits: 3

Seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes have been reported from five states (Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas). Four hospitalizations have been reported. One death has been reported from Texas.

As part of a multi-state recall due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes, Meijer – in conjunction with Almark Foods – is announcing a voluntary recall of frozen hard-boiled egg products used on two salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Meijer is recalling the following products:

UPC – 79379900993 – DICED EGGS FROZEN 5 LB

The multi-state recall involves product potentially sold between Oct. 25, 2019 and Dec. 23, 2019 at two stores in Grand Rapids, Mich. There have been no illnesses reported to date. Store locations are:

The Knapps Corner Meijer at 1997 East Beltline Road in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rockford Meijer at 2799 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford, Mich.

Almark Foods issued the initial recall, in cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, out of an abundance of caution to its customers. Meijer used the hard-boiled egg ingredients on its salad bars which originated from Almark Foods.

Listeria: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Listeria outbreaks. The Listeria lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Listeria and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $700 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Listeria lawyers have litigated Listeria cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as deli meat, cantaloupe, cheese, celery and milk.

If you or a family member became ill with a Listeria infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Listeria attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/egg-listeria-recalls-drag-on-after-7-sickened-with-1-death/