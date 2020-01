Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020

As part of a multi-state recall due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes, Meijer – in conjunction with Almark Foods - is announcing a voluntary recall of frozen hard-boiled egg products used on two salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids, Mich.

