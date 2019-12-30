The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Better Adhesives Mean Stronger, Cheaper Wood Products

Although engineered wood — such as plywood or particle board — is great for a range of building and manufacturing uses, it has its limitations, especially in outdoor applications. One of the biggest limitations is not the wood, but the adhesive used to glue the wood veneers or particles together. These adhesives are one of the most significant costs in manufactured wood products.

