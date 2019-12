Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 12:00 Hits: 3

Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy got married last week at the same doughnut shop where they broke up more than 25 years ago. After nearly three decades apart, they crossed paths and rekindled their love.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/30/792302174/reunited-massachusetts-couple-gets-married-at-worcesters-dunkin?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food