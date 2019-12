Articles

Veggie Noodle Co., LLC is voluntarily recalling its Cece’s® Veggie Co. brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth, all expiration dates, sold at retail stores nationally, because the separately packaged egg that is included in the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria

