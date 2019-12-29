Listeria positives prompt recall of ready-to-eat product including smoked pork loins, ham hocks, and smoked hams

Articles

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is alerting consumers that a voluntary recall will be issued on Monday by Clay Center Locker Plant for any ready-to-eat product including smoked pork loins, ham hocks, and smoked ham from the Clay Center Locker Plant produced on Nov. 21, 2019, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

KDHE urges the public not to consume any product that will be part of this recall. This includes products purchased at the retail counter in the plant and the hams that were delivered to the Future Farmers of America Clay Center and Chapman chapters.

This recall was initiated after Listeria monocytogenes was found in a food sample tested as part of a routine sampling program by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. All known affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified. Some of the products were sold through FFA chapters in Chapman and Clay Center. To date, no illnesses have been linked with this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, newborns, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals rarely become ill, older persons and those with weakened immune systems may suffer high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Symptoms begin from three to 70 days after consuming the bacteria. Listeria cannot be spread from person to person.

Anyone who believes they may have become ill with listeriosis should contact their health care provider.

