Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 02 December 2019 21:56 Hits: 0

Plants, which make up 80 percent of the food we eat, and produce 98 percent of the oxygen we breathe, are “under constant and increasing threat from pests and diseases”, the UN food agency, FAO, warned on Tuesday, at an event at the agency’s headquarters in Rome, to designate 2020 as the International Year of Plant Health.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2019/12/1052591