Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 19:27 Hits: 4

Out of an abundance of caution, Reichel Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples /Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin and Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/reichel-foods-inc-recalls-egg-containing-products-because-possible-health-risk