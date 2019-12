Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 21:57 Hits: 4

Great American Deli of Ooltewah, Tennessee is recalling GAD #114 Egg Salad Sandwich 4.8 oz. UPC: 7-41431-00114-2 due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/great-american-deli-announces-product-recall-due-possible-listeria-contamination