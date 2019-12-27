The Food System Vision Prize Is Accepting Applications Through January 31st

Category: Food Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 08:00 Hits: 2

With the dawn of a new decade, it’s time for the world to rethink how we produce and consume food—a new vision for what the food and agriculture system will look like tomorrow and beyond. The Food System Vision Prize is an invitation for organizations, companies, governments, and other entities around the world to develop inspirational, concrete visions for the food system of the future.

The Prize, launched by The Rockefeller Foundation in partnership with SecondMuse and OpenIDEO, is driven by a central question: “how might we envision regenerative and nourishing food futures for 2050?” It’s a Prize based on hope, but also the need for collaboration and partnership.

To find answers, the Prize seeks systems-focused proposals that encourage organizations and institutions worldwide to take action and think collaboratively about the future. Visions should also reflect the Prize’s core beliefs—diversity, resilience, equity, and the power of food to connect people.

There is only a month left to apply for the Prize—the visions can be submitted through January 31, 2020. Up to 10 Top Visionaries will receive US$200,000 each, for a total prize value of US$2 million.

The Visions will be evaluated on six criteria—inspirational, transformational, community-informed. And semifinalists will have the opportunity to refine their proposals and ten finalists will be invited to participate in a three-month accelerator. The accelerator opportunity provides Visionaries with mentorship and support from communications experts, artists, data scientists, designers, and partner organizations who will help bring the finalists’ Visions to life and prepare them for the global stage. Proposals will also be featured online so visionary ideas can earn the widest possible audience and have a broader impact.

While the prize is open to organizations globally, applications submitted by teams of multiple organizations from across the food system—think a university paired with a city government or a start-up together with a research center joined by a group of chefs—will be prioritized.

Apply now with your ideas on how to change the future of food!

Food Tank will continue to feature applicants and big ideas from the Food System Vision Prize in the coming months. Read about the many ways to be involved in the Food System Vision Prize and sign up to receive email updates.