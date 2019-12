Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 02:58 Hits: 4

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, 6 oz and Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20 oz with “USE BY” date codes up through and including 12/27/19 because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/bakkavor-foods-usa-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-trader-joes-egg-salad-and-potato-salad-because