Almark Foods is expanding its voluntary recall to include all hard-boiled eggs manufactured at the firm’s Gainesville, Georgia facility, including all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced, and protein kit products, , due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

