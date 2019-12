Articles

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes because the products may contain undeclared milk or tree nuts (coconut).

