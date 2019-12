Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 20:57 Hits: 5

Emesa Foods, Taylor, MI is voluntarily recalling 23 cases and each case 6 containers of 800 gram of “Premium Sesame Tahini” because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/emesa-foods-recalls-premium-sesame-tahini-because-possible-health-risk