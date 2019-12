Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 01:56 Hits: 4

Almark Foods is voluntary recalling Hard-Boiled and Peeled Eggs in white plastic pails with white plastic lids due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/almark-foods-recalls-hard-cooked-egg-products-pails-due-possible-listeria-monocytogenes