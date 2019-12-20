Tailor Cut Produce linked to 31 ill with Salmonella in Pennsylvania

Articles

Published on Friday, 20 December 2019

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today advised businesses to not sell or distribute pre-cut fruit products (cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, grapes) from Tailor Cut Produce in North Brunswick, NJ, because it may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak in southeast Pennsylvania.

“We recommend that any facility who use Tailor Cut Produce pre-cut fruit to immediately stop and throw it away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The cases have been seen in facilities that provide care to some of our most vulnerable patients. Tailor Cut Produce is working with health officials and will be issuing a voluntarily recall. All of the healthcare facilities involved in this outbreak have removed this product from their kitchens and are working with us to determine the source of the contamination.”

The department is currently investigating 31 laboratory-confirmed illnesses of Salmonella at four healthcare facilities in southeast Pennsylvania. Salmonella Javiana has been identified among cases at three of four facilities. Epidemiologic evidence collected this far indicates that this fruit is the likely source of the illnesses.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/tailor-cut-produce-linked-to-31-ill-pennsylvania/