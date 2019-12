Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 09:59 Hits: 8

After several bad wildfire seasons and now rolling power blackouts, wine makers in Sonoma and Napa are having to take a hard look at how climate change is impacting their product and business.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/17/788760864/california-wine-makers-examine-climates-effect-on-their-industry?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food