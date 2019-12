Articles

Published on Monday, 16 December 2019

Hunger in Europe and Central Asia is low, but a high number of people are affected by moderate food insecurity, such as limited food and access to nutritious food, as well as overweight and obesity, revealed a new FAO report.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1255716/icode/