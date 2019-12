Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 17:00 Hits: 9

16 December 2019, Brussels –FAO Director-General QU Dongyu hailed the European Union’s pledge to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and praised commitments to protect and restore the world’s forests in an address to the European Council of Ministers for Agriculture and Fisheries of the European Union.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1255652/icode/