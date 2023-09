Articles

Sheng Kee of California, Inc. is voluntarily recalling varieties of Mooncake Gift Boxes for customers that have any issues because they may contain undeclared egg wash. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

