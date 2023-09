Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 10:47 Hits: 5

Fans of the center fielder can now enjoy Julio's — cereal with his face on the box. The food itself looks like Fruit Loops, and proceeds go to underprivileged youth.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/11/1198726049/seattle-mariner-julio-rodriguez-is-taking-a-swing-at-breakfast-cuisine