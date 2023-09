Articles

Published on Friday, 08 September 2023

USDA's Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services is dedicated to advancing food and nutrition security through the administration of 16 federal nutrition assistance programs to ensure that every American, regardless of race, ethnicity, or background, has access to healthy, safe, affordable food. We reach 1 in 4 Americans through our programs.

