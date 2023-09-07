E. coli Outbreak tied to Fueling Brains Daycare hits 128 with 25 hospitalized and 9 with hemolytic uremic syndrome

Articles

According to press reports, the number of lab-confirmed cases of E.coli connected to an outbreak at Calgary daycares has ballooned to 128, Alberta Health Services said in an update Thursday.

There are 11 Calgary daycares which have been issued a closure order until further notice following an outbreak of the shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause health serious issues.

Fueling Brains Braeside.

Fueling Brains West 85th.

Fueling Brains New Brighton.

Fueling Brains Centennial.

Fueling Brains Bridgeland.

Fueling Brains McKnight.

Braineer Academy.

Kidz Space.

Little Oak Early Education (formerly Mangrove).

Almond Branch School.

VIK Academy in Okotoks, Alta.

Additionally, there are nine patients who have been confirmed as having hemolytic uremic syndrome.

There are currently 25 children receiving care in hospital. Twenty of those are at Alberta Children’s Hospital and five are at Peter Lougheed Centre. Another three patients have been discharged from hospital. AHS said it is also aware of three patients linked to the daycares that are receiving care outside of Alberta.

