Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 22:00 Hits: 2

The fifth taste: What is it, and how does it make food taste delicious? Umami means "delicious taste," and refers to the savory, meaty flavor often found in fish broths, mushrooms and tomatoes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/07/1198301880/weekly-dose-of-wonder-the-flavor-and-history-of-umami