Published on Friday, 08 September 2023

NPR's Daniel Estrin visits cookbook author Adeena Sussman to talk about her latest work, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/08/1198373606/adeena-sussmans-new-cookbook-includes-shabbat-recipes-from-around-the-world