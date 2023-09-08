With Climate Week Coming Up, It’s Time to Act on Climate Change and Food

Articles

It’s time to get to work to solve the climate crisis.

The end of the year is bookended by three major, global events: NYC Climate Week, which begins next week in New York City to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly; the UN Food and Agriculture Programme’s World Food Day on October 16; and COP28, the annual UN climate change conference, which will take place in Dubai starting at the end of November.

With so many high-level leaders and changemakers coming together, we have an opportunity to demonstrate the incredible momentum of the food movement—and show the world how food and agriculture can be part of the solution to the climate crisis.

Food Tank’s Climate Week programming will kick off next Thursday, Sept. 14, when Food Tank, WWF, Wholechain, and NYU Steinhardt will present a Summit called “Food and Agriculture as a Solution to the Climate Crisis” in collaboration with five global partners: the World Food Program-USA, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization North America, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Our goal for this event is to highlight the crucial role of food and agriculture in working to solve the climate crisis, domestically and internationally.

Amazing speakers and moderators will be joining us, including (in alphabetical order): Alysia Reiner, American actress; Carolyn Dimitri, NYU Steinhardt; Cassie Flynn, United Nations Development Programme; Chloe Sorvino, Forbes; Chris Adamo, Danone; Dan Colen, Sky-High Farm; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Deena Shanker, Bloomberg; Didier Toubia, Aleph Farms; Dr. John de la Parra, The Rockefeller Foundation; Dr. Rebecca Shaw, WWF; Dr. Selena Ahmed, American Heart Association; Dr. Stefanos Fotiou, UN FAO; Earlene Cruz, Kitchen Connection; Edward Wyatt, WWF; Fernando Bellesse, WWF USA; George Ronald Gray, UNDP; Haile Thomas, The Happy Org; Jahan-Zeb Chowdhury, The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); Jayson Berryhill, Wholechain; Jeff Gordinier, Esquire Magazine; Jennifer Baumwoll, UNDP; Jennifer Berg, NYU Steinhardt; Jessica Fanzo, Columbia University Climate School; Jocelyn Zuckerman, James Beard Award-winning journalist; Joe Sellwood, Rever; Jonathan Papoulidis, Food for the Hungry Inc; José Luis Chicoma, UNDP; Kem Seesink, World Food Program USA; Lana Weidgenant, Act4Food and ProVeg International; Lara Gilmore, Food for Soul; Logan Duran, Tapestry Inc; Mark Bittman, American food journalist, best-selling author, and former columnist for The New York Times; Michael Chorske, Pegasus Capital Advisors; Monica Ellis, Global Water Challenge; Nona Yehia, Vertical Harvest; Olowo-n’djo Tchala, Alaffia; Padma Lakshmi, Goodwill Ambassador, UN Environment Programme (UNEP); Paola De Almeida, formerly of Mars; Paula Perez, Oatly; Pierre Thiam, Chef, Author, and Social Activist; Raquel Lagunas, UNDP; Rene Edde, Accenture; Rick Duke, United States Deputy Special Envoy for Climate; Sage Lenier, Sustainable & Just Future; Simballa Sylla, Sustainable African Foods; Stacey Vanek Smith, National Public Radio; and Zoya Teirstein, Grist. Catering provided by Great Performances and Oatly.

Join us FREE via livestream by registering HERE. The in-person event is at capacity, but if you’d like to be added to the waitlist, let us know by emailing Kenzie at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

In the evening, Food Tank and Participant Media are co-presenting a special advanced viewing of the sequel to the acclaimed Academy Award-winning documentary Food, Inc. After the screening, we’ll have a fireside chat featuring luminaries Michael Pollan, Marion Nestle, and Eric Schlosser. We will also be hearing from the filmmakers, Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo.

The event is at capacity but video of the discussion will be free and available immediately after the event on Food Tank’s YouTube page.

Food Tank’s programming continues throughout Climate Week in New York City. Here are some highlights:

Monday, Sept. 18: Along with the James Beard Foundation, we’re presenting “Climate Week: What Can Chefs Do About Climate Change: A Conversation About Solutions, Hope, And Deliciousness.” This panel features Anne E. McBride from JBF, Naama Tamir, Co-Owner of Lighthouse Restaurant, and chefs Mavis-Jay Sanders and Daniel Humm. It’s free but hurry and register HERE—it’ll sell out quick.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: I’ll be moderating a panel discussion on combating food waste that’s free and open to NYC Climate Week registered attendees. Later that evening, we’ll be at the Earth Shot Prize Innovation Summit with His Royal Highness Prince William.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: As part of Food Day 2023, I’ll be moderating a panel at a Summit with The Rockefeller Foundation, WWF, and the Global Alliance for the Future of Food. The agenda includes: Anna Lappe, Global Alliance for the Future of Food; Julia Moskin, The New York Times; Erika Xananine Calvillo Ramirez, Indigenous Youth Leader from Mexico, Elizabeth Yee, The Rockefeller Foundation; Carter Roberts, WWF; H.E Minister Mariam Almheiri, United Arab Emirates; Karen Washington, Rise and Root Farm; Reema Nanavaty, SEWA India; Maximo Torero, Chief Economist, FAO, and more. Register for the livestream HERE.

In the evening, chef Sean Sherman is curating the Eat4Change Dinner @ UNGA, an evening celebrating the power of food to transform people and the planet. In person tickets are sadly already sold out.

Thursday, Sept. 21: Join us for a special Climate Week “Feast to Fix the Future of Food” Culinary Adventure—a multi-course dinner with an incredible lineup of chefs, storytellers, and more. Themed around celebrating the “Beans is How” campaign, this event will take place at Platform (the James Beard Foundation Pier 57) space. Featured chefs include: Chef Anita Jaisinghani, award winning chef and co-owner of Pondicherri, Houston; Chef Grace Ramirez, TV celebrity chef, author, and advocate; and Chef Lorna Maseko, International celebrity chef, TV presenter, award winning cookbook author and former Prima Ballerina South Africa. Buy tickets HERE.

And these are just some of the highlights!

As a Food Tanker, let me share also my personal Climate Week schedule with you so you can join me whenever possible. Loop me in via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. about how you’re meeting the moment when it comes to climate, whether you’ll be at Climate Week in person or supporting from around the world.

Photo courtesy of Thomas Habr, Unsplash

