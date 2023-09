Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 09:31 Hits: 8

Bouts of extreme summer heat are causing melons to undergo the same process that happens during wine and beer making. When sugar is converted into alcohol, CO2 gas builds up inside the fruit.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/05/1197578332/scientists-blame-fermentation-for-watermelons-exploding-on-kitchen-counters