Frugals Listeria Outbreak – Lawsuit Perspective

The 2023 Frugals Listeria Outbreak:

2.1 According to the Washington State Department of Health, six Washington residents (five from Pierce County and one from Thurston County) developed severe illness due to infection with Listeria bacteria (listeriosis). Three of the individuals died. Genetic fingerprinting (whole genome sequencing) of the bacteria indicated that the same food was likely responsible for making all six people sick.

2.2 Two of the people infected with listeriosis reported consuming milkshakes from Frugals restaurant located at 10727 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma, WA, 98444 prior to becoming sick. Because milkshakes and ice cream have caused Listeria outbreaks in the past, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department collected milkshake samples from the restaurant on August 8, 2023. On August 18, 2023, all flavors of the milkshakes were found to be contaminated with the same strain of Listeria that caused the outbreak.

2.3 The restaurant discontinued use of its two milkshake machines on August 8. The milkshake machines will be kept out of service until the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department determines they are free of Listeriacontamination and no longer pose a danger to the public.

2.4 Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. People usually become ill with listeriosis after eating contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. It is rare for people in other groups to get sick with Listeria monocytogenes infection.

2.5 Listeriosis is usually a mild illness for pregnant women, but it causes severe disease in the fetus or newborn baby. Some people with Listeria monocytogenes infections, most commonly adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems, develop severe infections of the bloodstream (causing sepsis) or brain (causing meningitis or encephalitis). Listeria monocytogenes infections can sometimes affect other parts of the body, including bones, joints, and sites in the chest and abdomen.

Historical outbreaks linked to ice cream products:

2.6 Outbreaks of foodborne disease linked to contaminated ice cream products are by no means a new phenomenon. The following chart provides representative examples:

Year State/Multistate Agent Ill Hospitalized Died Brand 2021-2022 Multistate Listeria monocytogenes 23 22 1 Big Olaf Creamery 2014 Washington Listeria monocytogenes 2 2 0 Snoqualmie Ice Cream 2010-2015 Multistate Listeria monocytogenes 10 10 3 Blue Bell 2008 Vermont E. coli O157:H7 6 3 0 Homemade Ice Cream, unpasteurized milk 2008 Minnesota SalmonellaHeidelberg 2 0 0 Homemade ice cream 2008 California E. coli O157:H7 2 0 0 Consumed at a restaurant; brand or pasteurization unknown 2007 California Norovirus 17 0 0 Ice cream with berries, berries were likely the contaminated ingredient 2007 Pennsylvania Campylobacter 3 0 0 Homemade ice cream 2007 Minnesota Hepatitis A 15 6 0 Ice cream or yogurt at a restaurant 2007 West Virginia Salmonella Enteritidis 8 2 0 Homemade ice cream 2006 Belgium E. coli O145 and E. coli 026 12 5 0 Ice cream at a farm 2006 California Salmonella 6 0 0 Homemade Ice Cream 2005 Multistate Salmonella Typhimurium 26 11 0 Cold Stone Creamery (cake batter was the contaminated ingredient) 1994 Multistate Salmonella Enteritidis 12 0 0 Schwan’s Ice Cream – the estimated # of ill cases is 224,000! 1993 Florida Salmonella Enteritidis 593 Homemade Ice Cream

