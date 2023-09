Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 11:19 Hits: 1

Everyone in Buenos Aires seems to be a fierce partisan when it comes to: soccer, cafes and ice cream parlors. The ice cream there is not just delicious — it's gorgeous.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/04/1197531925/ice-cream-in-buenos-aires-is-more-than-a-treat-its-a-work-of-art